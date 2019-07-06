Lakers Sign Four Free Agents After Missing Out On Leonard

After Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Lakers have wasted no time filling out their roster with the addition of four players.

Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook are all poised to sign with the Lakers.

Green, who was Leonard's team-mate with NBA champions the Toronto Raptors and included in last year's trade with the San Antonio Spurs, indicated he was waiting for the Finals MVP to make his decision before agreeing to a new deal.

But after reports came out that Leonard intends to sign with the Clippers, Green agreed to a two-year, $30million deal with the Lakers, and announced his decision on social media.

He said: "I would just like to announce, I'm proudly letting everyone know I'm excited for the next two years that I will be teaming up with my new team-mates in LA, the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Looking forward to playing with those guys. Should be great.

"I had a fun time in the city of Toronto, love the organisation. Thank you guys. Thank you to my team-mates. Thank you to the fans. Always have a great place in my heart.

"Never forget obviously the historic run we had. LA, here I come. I'm excited. Let's get this show on the road."

According to ESPN, Caldwell-Pope is now set to re-sign with the Lakers on a two-year deal worth $16m. He averaged 11.4 points, his lowest since his rookie season, while shooting 43 per cent from the field in 82 games last season, when he was on a one-year contract paying $12m.

McGee also will re-sign with the Lakers for two years on a deal worth $8.2m that has a player option, while point guard Cook is set to arrive on a two-year, $6m pact after spending two years with the Golden State Warriors.

Caldwell-Pope, McGee, Cook and Green join a rebuilding Lakers team that has seen a lot of change since the season ended.

They will play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the team works to improve from a 37-45 record from last season. There is also a new head coach in place, Frank Vogel.