Griezmann Wants Irving To Sign With Nets

NBA fan Antoine Griezmann's own future might be uncertain, but the Atletico Madrid forward is hoping Kyrie Irving will make a move to the Brooklyn Nets should he leave the Boston Celtics.

Irving, who averaged 23.8 points during 2018-19, looks set to become a free agent after reportedly opting out of a $21.3million deal for next season.

France star Griezmann, who himself is set to switch clubs after confirming he would be leaving Atletico Madrid, has pleaded with Irving to make a move to the Nets.

Tagging the NBA All-Star on Twitter, Griezmann pointed Irving in the direction of the Nets' official account, following his not-so-subtle suggestion with two praying emojis.