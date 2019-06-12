Español
Griezmann Wants Irving To Sign With Nets

NBA fan Antoine Griezmann hopes soon-to-be free agent Kyrie Irving chooses to sign for the Brooklyn Nets

Reuters

 

NBA fan Antoine Griezmann's own future might be uncertain, but the Atletico Madrid forward is hoping Kyrie Irving will make a move to the Brooklyn Nets should he leave the Boston Celtics.

 

Irving, who averaged 23.8 points during 2018-19, looks set to become a free agent after reportedly opting out of a $21.3million deal for next season.

France star Griezmann, who himself is set to switch clubs after confirming he would be leaving Atletico Madrid, has pleaded with Irving to make a move to the Nets.

Tagging the NBA All-Star on Twitter, Griezmann pointed Irving in the direction of the Nets' official account, following his not-so-subtle suggestion with two praying emojis.

