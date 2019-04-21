Joel Embiid said he hopes the Philadelphia 76ers do not blow a 3-1 series lead against the Brooklyn Nets as he poked fun at reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

The 76ers took a commanding lead over the Nets in the Eastern Conference first-round series following Sunday's 112-108 victory in Game 4.

Golden State were up 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals before sensationally squandering their lead as LeBron James and his team-mates celebrated a maiden championship.

And 76ers star Embiid made mention of that collapse post-game in Brooklyn, trolling the Warriors.

Reporter: "... how important was this win?"@JoelEmbiid: "We definitely don't want to be in the situation like the Warriors two years ago ..." pic.twitter.com/arx7OxZdLh — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2019

"It was really important because you wanted to get this one and go home," Embiid told reporters.

"It feels great to be up 3-1, so we definitely don't want to be in a situation like the Warriors two years ago."

Embiid proceeded to burst into laughter. Sixers team-mate Jimmy Butler – who sat next to the center when he made the remark – laughed as well and walked away from the stand with a smirk.

Despite being listed as doubtful due to knee soreness leading up to the contest, Embiid was dominant as he posted 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks.

The 76ers have a chance to close the series out in Philadelphia on Tuesday, which could give Embiid some much needed recovery time for the second round.