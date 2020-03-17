Durant Among Nets With Positive COVID-19 Tests

UPDATE:

In a report from The Athletic, Kevin Durant has acknowledged he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for COVID-19

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

________________________________________________________________

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus and one is showing symptoms, the NBA team announced on Tuesday.

The Nets said each player was in isolation and anybody who may have made contact with any of the quartet was being notified.

The names of the players were not released.

In a statement released to media, the Nets said: "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.

"The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.

"As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery."

The NBA is suspended, along with most sport leagues globally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nets were last in action on March 10 when they earned a 104-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.