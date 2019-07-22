Duncan Returns To Spurs As Assistant Coach

Tim Duncan has returned to the San Antonio Spurs as one of Gregg Popovich's assistant coaches.

Duncan, 43, spent his entire 19-year playing career with the Spurs and retired following the 2015-16 season.

Spurs announce Will Hardy and Tim Duncan as Assistant Coaches.



MORE: https://t.co/96fi9sPg84 pic.twitter.com/40oHXy0hDV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 22, 2019

Now he will once again link up with the man who has led the franchise since 1996, with San Antonio bidding to get back to the heights they enjoyed during Duncan's heyday.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favour,” Popovich said in a press release.