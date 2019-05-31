Español
Keep beIN
NBA

Drake And Draymond Green Exchange Words After Game 1 Of NBA Finals

After the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 loss, Draymond Green was involved in a confrontation with Drake.

Getty Images

Draymond Green exchanged words with Drake after the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Green was involved in a confrontation with the Canadian rapper and Raptors fan, who has already been at the centre of controversy during the playoffs, after the Warriors' 118-109 defeat.

The exchange was brief before Green, who finished with a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, walked off the court.

 

 

Green dismissed a question about the incident in his post-game press conference.

 

Drake continued the chirping with a social media post on his Instagram afterward.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Pascal Siakam starred with 32 points to lead the Raptors to their win in the series opener at the Scotiabank Arena.

Warriors star Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 34 points.

Golden State will look to level the series in Game 2 in Toronto on Sunday.

 

NBA Golden State Warriors Draymond Green Toronto Raptors Drake
Previous Raptors Overcome Warriors In Game 1 Of NBA Finals
Read
Raptors Overcome Warriors In Game 1 Of NBA Finals
Next

Latest Stories