Draymond Green exchanged words with Drake after the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Green was involved in a confrontation with the Canadian rapper and Raptors fan, who has already been at the centre of controversy during the playoffs, after the Warriors' 118-109 defeat.

The exchange was brief before Green, who finished with a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, walked off the court.

Steph Curry wasn't fazed by Drake and Draymond 😅 pic.twitter.com/LKlrG5xlLd — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2019

A second look at the Drake-Draymond exchange 👀 pic.twitter.com/Py3C9nFKlr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 31, 2019

Green dismissed a question about the incident in his post-game press conference.

Draymond is not worried about Drake. pic.twitter.com/1qP1nujjb7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2019

Drake continued the chirping with a social media post on his Instagram afterward.

Pascal Siakam starred with 32 points to lead the Raptors to their win in the series opener at the Scotiabank Arena.

Warriors star Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 34 points.

Golden State will look to level the series in Game 2 in Toronto on Sunday.