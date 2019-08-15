DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Torn ACL

Los Angeles Lakers' new recruit DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to reports.

Cousins, who battled through a quad injury during the play-offs with the Golden State Warriors last season - having already overcome a torn Achilles suffered midway through the 2017-18 campaign - signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Lakers in July.

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn ACL in his knee, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2019

However, the Lakers look set to be without their star signing for a time, with The Athletic reporting Cousins ruptured his ACL during a workout in Las Vegas.

Cousins is said to have been training on Monday when he suffered an injury which forced him off the court, and the 29-year-old was set to undergo scans on Thursday.

After signing with the Lakers, Cousins said previous injury struggles have helped him realise how much he loves the game.

“Everything I've gone through in the past three years it just helped me realise how fast this thing can be taken away from you," Cousins told the Los Angeles Times.

"I love it that much more. I'm grateful for every opportunity. I learned the hard way."