Davis: The Lakers "Can Beat Anybody"

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter December with the NBA's best record, a fact that does not shock Anthony Davis.

Frank Vogel's team won a 10th straight game against the Washington Wizards on Friday to improve to 17-2, equalling the franchise's best record through 19 games.

🎥 "We were playing together and our offense is usually dictated by defense, and we were able to play great defense tonight, which led to a lot of fast-break for our guys as well." pic.twitter.com/KiS7N1TXi5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 30, 2019

The Lakers did not make the postseason in LeBron James' first season in Los Angeles, but the acquisition of center Davis ahead of this campaign has helped transform the team.

Asked what he would think if he had been told the Lakers would start 17-2, Davis replied: "I wouldn't have been surprised.

"We know the type of team we have. And when we defend, we can beat anybody, and we have a lot of veterans.

"So when we're down, we're able to fight back and have the confidence in our schemes."

Neither Davis nor James were needed in the fourth quarter as the Lakers eased to a 125-103 win over the Wizards.

They finished November with a 14-1 record but there are trickier games coming up on their schedule, including a clash with the Dallas Mavericks and the in-form Luka Doncic on Sunday.

"We have championship aspirations, but at the end of the day, that's not what's here right now," James added.

"What's right now is our next opponent, and that's Dallas and they're very good.

"We want to continue to get better and better and have championship mindset every time we step on the floor."