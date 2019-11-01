Español
NBA

Curry Ruled Out For Three Months

Stephen Curry will likely be out until February with a broken hand, the Golden State Warriors announce

Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken hand in Los Angeles on Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced.

The two-time NBA MVP was hurt during his team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, as he suffered a bad fall while going for a layup during the third quarter.

 

Golden State plan to provide a further update on Curry, whose hand became caught under Suns big man Aron Baynes, in three months - meaning he is unlikely to play again until February 2020.

The 31-year-old - a six-time All-Star - averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 assists in four games at the start of the new season.

His absence is a further blow to the Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant during the offseason and are also without long-term absentee Klay Thompson.

