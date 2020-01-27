Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Messi In Hailing A 'True Legend' In Kobe Bryant

Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled Kobe Bryant a "true legend" after the Los Angeles Lakers great died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, passed away along with seven others after the helicopter he was traveling in crashed near the Californian city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County.

Figures from across the world of sport paid tribute to the former Lakers star – a five-time NBA champion.

While Neymar dedicated one of his goals for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille to the 41-year-old and Lionel Messi also hailed Bryant, Ronaldo posted his condolences to Twitter.

"So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna," Ronaldo tweeted.

"Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend."