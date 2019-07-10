Clippers Finalize Leonard And George Signings

Kawhi Leonard has officially joined the Los Angeles Clippers, but has reportedly made a surprising decision regarding his contract.

The three-time NBA All-Star is rumoured to have signed a three-year, $103million deal with a player option in 2021-22, rather than the four-year, $141m contract he initially was expected to sign.

.@kawhileonard's game speaks for itself.



2️⃣x NBA Champ

2️⃣x Finals MVP

3️⃣x All-Star

3️⃣x All-NBA

2️⃣x Defensive Player of the Year

5️⃣x All-Defensehttps://t.co/Afc8AaUxRW — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 10, 2019

Such an agreement would allow Leonard to become an unrestricted free agent alongside his co-star Paul George – whose arrival from the Oklahoma City Thunder was also ratified on Wednesday – in two seasons, which puts pressure on the Clippers to be successful.

Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP, declined his player option with the Toronto Raptors after their championship run and elected to return to his home state of California.

Paul George is an LA Clipper.



6️⃣x All-Star

5️⃣x All-NBA

4️⃣x All-Defensehttps://t.co/Wr6IDROQ2A — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 10, 2019

The ruptured Achilles Kevin Durant suffered in Game 5 of this year's title series made Leonard the most sought-after free agent on the market. He made things interesting by orchestrating a blockbuster deal.

The Clippers, at Leonard's request, sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a staggering five future first-round picks to the Thunder for George, making them the favourites to win the championship in 2020.

They went from an eighth seed in the Western Conference to a powerhouse with two All-NBA talents and a strong supporting cast featuring Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

The Clippers have come back stronger than ever after a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, but their window to win it all could be smaller than what many thought it would be.