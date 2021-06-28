Billups Appointed As Trail Blazers Head Coach

The Portland Trail Blazers have appointed Chauncey Billups as their new head coach.

Billups spent the 2020-21 NBA season as Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach and has given been the chance to take the top job at Portland.

The five-time All-Star replaces Terry Stotts, who departed after the team's elimination in the opening round of the NBA playoffs this month.

We have named Chauncey Billups as our head coach.



Welcome to Portland, @1MrBigShot!https://t.co/4i5MXhkVs0 pic.twitter.com/EdFh79weEw — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2021

Billups, named Finals MVP when the Detroit Pistons were crowned champions in 2004, is relishing a new challenge with the Trail Blazers.

The 44-year-old said: "I'm very excited and humbled to be the next coach of the Trail Blazers.

"Portland is a special place and a unique franchise. As a player I always loved playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the very best in me as a competitor.

"Now I'm looking forward to being on the other side of that energy and engaging with the Portland community on a whole other level.

"I want to thank Jody Allen, Bert Kolde and Neil Olshey for their trust and for giving me this incredible opportunity. And, most importantly, I want to say to the fans that I know what this team means to you, and I promise to pour every ounce into continuing to make you proud of what the Trail Blazers stand for."

Trail Blazers chair Allen said: "Chauncey is a proven and consistent winner with NBA championship experience as an All-Star NBA player.

"He has demonstrated throughout his career, first as a player, and currently as an assistant coach a unique ability to lead. We are very happy to welcome him to Portland."

Billups played 17 seasons in the NBA for Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit, New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.