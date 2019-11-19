Anthony: Trail Blazers Move "A Perfect Opportunity"

Carmelo Anthony says joining the Portland Trail Blazers feels like the "perfect opportunity" to resurrect his NBA career.

The veteran forward is expected to join the Trail Blazers ahead of their road match-up with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Anthony, 35, has been out of the league since he was waived by the Chicago Bulls back in February and last played a game in November 2018 for the Houston Rockets.

The 10-time All-Star is determined to grasp his opportunity now he has secured his return.

The veteran forward said in a YouTube clip: "I always kept my eye on Portland. It just didn't work out at other times. But now it seems like a perfect opportunity.

"I just look at that team and say, 'This is what I can bring, this is where I can help'. It can only work if all parties see it the same way.

"What happened before is the past; I can't dwell on that. I learned from that.

"This happened at a point of time in my life where I do have a lot of clarity and understanding of different situations, just life. My approach is totally different."

Portland made the Western Conference Finals last season but are struggling at 5-9 this time around and lost 132-108 to the Rockets on Monday.