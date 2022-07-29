beIN SPORTS will broadcast live the FIM Speedway of Nations final, from Vojens, Denmark, on Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on beIN SPORTS and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Watch as the top three teams from each semifinal join host nation Denmark in the FIM SON Final where the 2022 world team champions will be crowned.
WHERE:
Watch the FIM Speedway of Nations final on Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on beIN SPORTS and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT. For a list of providers and schedules visit beINSPORTS.com.
FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS
DATE
Event
ROUND
AIR TIME (EST)
CHANNEL(S)
Saturday, July 30
FIM Speedway of Nations
Final
12:30 PM LIVE
beIN SPORTS
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday, August 1
10:00 PM PREMIERE
beIN SPORTS XTRA
Monday, August 1
FIM Speedway of Nations
Semifinal 1
6:00 PM PREMIERE
beIN SPORTS XTRA
Semifinal 2
8:00 PM PREMIERE
beIN SPORTS XTRA
HOW TO WATCH:
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
CHANNEL
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
STREAMING SERVICES
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
YouTube TV
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
CHANNEL
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
STREAMING SERVICES
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
fuboTV, Fanatiz
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
fuboTV
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
fuboTV
