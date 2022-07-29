beIN SPORTS will broadcast live the FIM Speedway of Nations final, from Vojens, Denmark, on Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on beIN SPORTS and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Watch as the top three teams from each semifinal join host nation Denmark in the FIM SON Final where the 2022 world team champions will be crowned.

WHERE:

Watch the FIM Speedway of Nations final on Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on beIN SPORTS and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT. For a list of providers and schedules visit beINSPORTS.com.

