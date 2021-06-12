W Series Racing Coming To beIN SPORTS XTRA

What is the W Series?

W Series racing is an elite women's motor racing competition talking place over five months on two continents from Austin, Texas to Austria, starting on June 26th.

In partnership with Formula 1, eight races will take place on the same tracks and weekends as the F1 calendar, seeing the racers facing the same challenges as drivers such as Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-times F1 World Champion himself says that W Series racing will have a major impact on the sport in terms of equality. "At the moment (motor racing) is a male-dominated sport and that does need to change," says Hamilton, "it's definitely very important they are here on a global scale."

How does it work?

18 elite women drivers will compete in identical F3 cars in eight races taking place in Austria, UK, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, the United States and Mexico. That means equal play out on the circuit with no driver having an advantage through their car manufacturer. It's motor racing in its purest form.

Who should I look out for?

The reigning W Series champion is the UK's Jamie Chadwick, who is also a development driver for Williams and is looking to make an historic break into Formula 1 racing.

USA's hopes are on Sabre Cook, from Grand Junction, Colorado who is aiming to put 15 years of racing experience into a challenge for the W Series title after her debut in the competition in 2019.

When and where can I see it?

W Series races take place on Saturdays beginning at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on June 26th, with the season finale in Mexico City on October 30th.

