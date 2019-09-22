OMNISPORT

Martin Truex Jr. claimed his second consecutive victory in the NASCAR play-offs after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Truex had never earned back-to-backs win his career but the veteran driver edged Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Truex led for 109 laps at the Richmond Raceway.

"I don't even know what to say, I really don't," Truex told the NBC broadcast after the race. "I'm speechless.

"We kept plugging away at it, kept plugging away at it, as we always do. We just keep digging and we never quit. Next thing you know I’m catching [Kyle Busch] for the lead. I'm like, 'Cool, here we go.' The sweep at Richmond, finally, is awesome."

Truex had to rebound from a spin with 85 laps remaining in the race.

He spun out after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while leading and then restarted in third place. Truex eventually passed Busch – who led for 202 laps – with 26 to go.

The top 10 was rounded out by Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Jones, however, failed the postrace inspection, his crew chief, Chris Gayle, told SiriusXM Radio.

Both Busch and Harvick were able to clinch spots in the second round on points.