Kyle Busch secured his second NASCAR title with victory at the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver added to his 2015 crown after clinching his fifth win of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch, who led 120 of the 267 laps, finished ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones.

Truex was one of the other Championship 4 drivers, while Kevin Harvick finished fourth and Denny Hamlin ended up 10th.

Busch hailed his team, telling NBC: "I don't know how much it means to them, but that's the best I can do.

"I know J.D. [Joe Gibbs' son, the co-founder of the team who died in January] was looking down on us all year long.

"I mean, damn, what a season Joe Gibbs Racing put together and for as awesome as our group is and everybody back in the shop and how awesome they are at building some really, really special race cars, we put it on them this time."