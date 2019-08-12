Harvick Goes Back-To-Back At Consumers Energy 400

OMNISPORT

Kevin Harvick came away with the checkered flag at the Consumers Energy 400 after he chased down Joey Logano in the final laps on Sunday.

It was Harvick's second win of 2019 while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson placed second and third respectively. Logano ultimately finished in 17th place after dealing with fuel issues, which forced him to make a late pit stop.

Harvick had the fastest car over the last run of the final stage to make it back-to-back wins at the race.

"[It] takes a lot of people to make these cars go around, and winning races is what it's all about," Harvick said, via Yahoo Sports. "[I] just can't do it without all you guys. I mean, to come here to Michigan and win for Ford, and I know how much Mobil 1 likes to beat that Shell car [Logano], so that was cool."

Looking ahead to the 16-driver play-offs, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson are just below the cut line.

Three winless drivers, Erik Jones, who finished 18th, Ryan Newman (12th) and Clint Bowyer (37th), all padded their distance between the cut-off position.

Paul Menard ranks 19th in the standings, only 40-plus points behind Suarez and Johnson. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is also close in 20th place, but still probably too far behind at this point.

There are three races remaining before the play-offs begin at Las Vegas on September 15. Bristol is next weekend, followed by Darlington and Indianapolis.