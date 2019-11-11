OMNISPORT

Denny Hamlin stayed in contention for a first NASCAR title thanks to victory at the Bluegreen Vacations 500 on Sunday. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver edged out Kyle Busch at the ISM Raceway in Arizona, while Ryan Blaney finished third.

Hamlin secured his place in the Championship 4 ahead of next week's Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"I can't believe it," Hamlin, who finished 28th at the AAA Texas 500 last week, told NBC after his win. "This race team worked so hard this whole year, they deserve it and I put them in a bad hole last week. I told them today in the meeting, I just said, 'I'm going to give everything I've got to make up for the mistake I made last week', and that's all I got."

Hamlin is the only driver of the Championship 4 yet to win a title, with Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. all former winners.