Dorna Communications

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) earned his and Yamaha’s first win of the season after a magnificent ride on Sunday afternoon at the Motul TT Assen, the Spaniard beats second place Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and polesitter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) after the trio treated us to a fantastic scrap in the Netherlands.

Quartararo didn’t make a bad start from pole position, but two blue machines shot to the fore as the lights went out for the MotoGP race. Team Suzuki Ecstar duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir went P1 and P2 into Turn 1, with Viñales getting the better of Quartararo into Turn 1 as the number 12 Yamaha got out of shape on the exit. Quartararo got back at Viñales heading into Turn 5 though, with Marquez P5 off the start as the two Suzukis led the premier class freight train around the opening lap at the Cathedral of Speed.

Sitting as one of the prerace favorites, Rins was looking comfortable at the front as he eyed win number two of the season. But on Lap 3, his race would end at Turn 9 – Rins tucked the front and slid out of contention, leaving rookie teammate Mir in the lead of a MotoGP™ race for the first time. The 2017 Moto3 World Champion wouldn’t keep it for long though, Mir ran wide at Turn 16 to let Quartararo through.

Title hopeful @Rins42 finally gets a dream start and then wastes it, crashing out of the lead! As a result, we've got a battle of rookies at the front... #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/FuKRMKJBrx — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 30, 2019

It wasn’t long before Marquez and Viñales would follow the Frenchman through as Marquez soon became the meat in a Yamaha sandwich. Meanwhile, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) had made a cracking start from P11 to get himself into P4, just behind the leading trio, with Mir dropping into the clutches of Ducati Team’s Danilo Petrucci in the battle for 5th.

Quartararo, Marquez and Viñales were locked together with Dovi just under a second back. Viñales was looking eager to get past Marquez but heading into Turn 1 on Lap 10, the factory Yamaha man ran wide and lost over half a second to the duo. At the front, Quartararo was struggling to control his YZR-M1 heading out of Turn 5 and onto the back straight. The 20-year-old kept having to shut the throttle to avoid a bucking bronco effect as Marquez closed right in, no such problems for him down the straight as the number 93 took the lead on Lap 11.

That's three consecutive DNFs for @MotoGP icon @ValeYellow46 who crashed out in an incident with @takanakagami30 pic.twitter.com/v5OkOStUl9 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 30, 2019

Viñales reeled Marquez and Quartararo back in and it wasn’t long before the latter was back past Marquez after the Spaniard made a mistake at Turn 1. This trio had now dropped Dovi as the Italian found himself in company with teammate Petrucci and Mir. However, all the focus was at the front. With 11 laps to go, Viñales was your new race leader – Quartararo struggling again down the back straight as the Frenchman slipped to third. With 10 to go, Quartararo was seemingly struggling. 0.9 was the gap to Viñales and Marquez as it became a two-way scrap for the win.

Was the pressure getting to the leading Yamaha? Another mistake into Turn 1 let Marquez through with nine to go but Viñales regrouped and re-passed the Championship leader. Now, we started to see Viñales get in the groove as he set two consecutive personal best laps. Marquez stayed with him but once clear of Quartararo, thinking about the Championship, the Repsol Honda started to back off as Viñales’ pace was superior.

Persistent headshake on the part of the Yamaha of @FabioQ20 has left the door open for @MotoGP champ @marcmarquez93 and he gladly accepted the invitation. #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/BUQ0LlIZI4 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 30, 2019

Viñales’ lead was over a second with two to go and with Repsol Honda Team Manager Alberto Puig leaning over pit wall to tell Marquez that P2 was more than ok, Viñales could enjoy the last lap as he came round to claim his first win since the 2018 Australian GP. It’s a win that means four manufacturers have now won in the first eight races this season, with Marquez upping his title race advantage to 44 points heading to his fortress: the Sachsenring.

Quartararo, still not 100% fit after his arm pump surgery, picks up a second consecutive podium in P3 to leapfrog himself to P6 in the Championship. Dovizioso did well to come home fourth to limit the damage in the overall standings as much as he could, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) securing his best MotoGP™ finish with a final chicane move on Petrucci – the Italian finishes sixth.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) crosses the line seventh, the British rider had strong pace mid-race but a mistake at Turn 1 ended his P4 charge, with Mir also making a mistake late on to finish P8. The rookie was on for his best result of the season as he was embroiled in a race-long scrap with the Ducatis but nevertheless, it was a hugely positive weekend for Mir.

Completing the top ten was Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), a lonely ride for the Australian on a circuit he won at in 2016, with Andrea Iannone (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) earning his best result of the season in P10. Nursing a wrist injury, Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) led home older brother Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) – Aleix also riding injured – as Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) and Hafizh Syahrin (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) came across the line together to complete the points.

Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) were involved in a crash together at Turn 8 on Lap 5 – riders okay – as Karel Abraham (Reale Avintia Racing) also crashed, rider okay. Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) retired from the race.

An intense battle sees Viñales kick-start his 2019 season with an awesome Assen win. Marquez heads to the Sachsenring as the clear favorite – and the clear leader in the Championship. We only have to wait a week to find out how the 2019 German GP will play out.

Moto2

FlexBox HP40’s Augusto Fernandez claimed a maiden Grand Prix win in the most dramatic of circumstances at the Motul TT Assen after teammate Lorenzo Baldassarri took out championship leader Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) with two laps remaining in the fight for the lead. The Spaniard managed to escape the chaos and take the checkered flag in what was the best Moto2 race of 2019; and by some margin.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Brad Binder took the holeshot and fought off interest from behind, meaning KTM had finally lead a lap in Moto2™ for the first time in 2019. Poleman Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) didn’t get the greatest start but set the fastest lap of the race on lap two to move into second.

Then, the Australian would have a huge moment on the exit of Turn 5 and as a result would slip down the order to fifth. Meanwhile, Sam Lowes (Federal Oil Gresini) and Xavi Vierge (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) were moving into contention behind Binder. On lap seven, Lowes would dive through on Binder for the lead, but a slight mistake allowed Binder and Vierge to dive for a gap with the trio making contact. That allowed Fernandez to burst into the fight at the front by claiming third.

The race was beginning to resemble a Moto3 scrap with no fewer than nine riders forming a lead group, with moves being made at every possible opportunity. Ten laps ticked by and the poleman Gardner made a big mistake at Turn 4 to slip down to twelfth before his race would come to a sudden end, on the same lap at the Geert Timmer Chicane, when the front end folded on him.

Just two laps later, another contender went down after Lowes got tangled up with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jorge Martin, cutting short the Brit’s charge. After a nightmare weekend, title protagonist Jorge Navarro (Beta Tools Speed Up) then also crashed out on the same lap, marking a Dutch TT to forget for the Spaniard. Then, Martin would crash out as well, in what was turning into a race of attrition.

Nine frantic laps were left and Binder would start to break clear, taking full advantage of some bumping and barging out of the final chicane. The South African was over a second clear but championship leader Marquez wasn’t going to let him escape. In just two laps Marquez closed him in and was looking favorite to make it a fantastic fourth win on the bounce.

However, the EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider brought the FlexBox HP40 pair of Baldassarri and Fernandez along with him, meaning we were treated to an eight-wheel scrap for the win as we moved into the closing stages. Behind, Vierge would go down on the exit of Turn 5 and took Italtrans Racing Team’s Enea Bastianini with him.

Then, with two laps remaining, the race defining moment would unfold. With Binder already having been usurped as the race leader by Marquez, fellow championship contender Baldassarri tried to squeeze past into Turn 4 but the front end folded, and the pair would go down.

A livid Marquez would berate the Italian in the gravel trap, meanwhile Fernandez fortuitously accepted the lead. The 21-year-old would take the checkered flag and a debut victory. He was joined on the podium by the battling Binder, for the the first time this season, and SKY Racing Team VR46’s Luca Marini.

Dynavolt Intact GP’s Thomas Lüthi came across the line in fourth and, following the nil points for Marquez, Baldassarri and Navarro, the Swiss rider will head to the Sachsenring as the new Moto2 World Championship leader; now six points clear of Marquez.

ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team’s Tetsuta Nagashima claimed a career best finish in fifth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) and Stefano Manzi (MV Agusta Idealavoro Forward), who moved through from dead last on the grid to take MV Agusta's best result on their return to Grand Prix racing. Rounding out the top ten were Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP), Dominique Aegerter (MV Agusta Idealavoro Forward) and Marco Bezzecchi (Red Bull KTM Tech 3).

After what was by far and away the Moto2 race of the season, luckily we only have to wait another seven days for the intermediate class to go to war once again. Lüthi becomes the third different man to lead the title chase so far in 2019, can he cling on in Germany and hold off Marquez and Baldassarri, with the pairs dramatic clash surely igniting a fire in the belly of both.

Moto3

VNE Snipers’ Tony Arbolino claimed his second victory of the season in a last-lap battle against compatriot Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) at the Motul TT Assen, with third place going the way of Jakub Kornfeil (Redox PrüstelGP) despite receiving a long lap penalty with just two laps to go.

Polesitter Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) grabbed the holeshot as the lights went out, with Arbolino launching well from P3 on the grid to hold his position off the line before getting himself up to second. His teammate Romano Fenati was a big mover in the opening exchanges, the Italian getting himself up to 4th from P13 as both VNE Snipers riders were at the forefront.

However, they weren’t the only ones there. In fact, the top 25 were all line astern and covered by just three seconds as the lightweight class treated us to another unbelievable battle. The lead and positions inside the top five were changing all the time but Arbolino was a constant threat at the front, with Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) and the SIC58 Squadra Corse machines of Antonelli and Tatsuki Suzuki up there too. Dalla Porta then started to make strides after a quiet opening exchange, the Italian now swarming inside the top five.

The race was impossible to call and with the likes of Darryn Binder (CIP Green Power) coming through from P25, it really was anyone’s to claim and with 12 to go, the top 25 looked like they were chained together.

Drama then started to unfold. Championship hopeful Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) had a mechanical issue with seven to go and then on the following lap, four riders went down at Turn 5. Suzuki, Raul Fernandez (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team), Celestino Vietti (SKY Racing Team VR46) and Toba – while going for the same piece of track – all crashed out of contention. This left the top seven with a gap to the rest and soon enough, Kornfeil had control of the race.

The Czech rider had a lead of 0.4 over Dalla Porta and to duo stretched away from the pack after a bit of dicing. However, Kornfeil was then given a long lap penalty after exceeding track limits at the Geert Timmer chicane – drama with two laps to go. Kornfeil took the long lap route but still emerged third due to his advantage, but this left Dalla Porta and Arbolino as the candidates for the win in Assen. Dalla Porta held a half second advantage but Arbolino was able to reel his compatriot in and on the last lap, there was nothing between them.

Dalla Porta held P1 but heading into the fourth and final sector of the race, Arbolino got himself tucked into the slipstream and dived underneath his fellow Honda rider at Turn 16. A hard, brave and race winning move. Arbolino held on into the Geert Timmer chicane to take his second win of the season, Dalla Porta had to settle for his fourth P2 of the year.

Kornfeil did brilliantly to hold on to third, the experienced Czech stands on the podium for the first time since the 2018 Czech GP, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) recovering from a mid-race tangle to grab P4.

John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) produced a sterling ride to claim P5 after starting 20th, the Brit beats Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) and Catalan GP winner Marcos Ramirez (Leopard Racing) in P6 and P7 respectively. Behind the latter trio in the fight for the podium was poleman Antonelli, he claimed P8 after taking the long lap penalty route half-way through the race.

Fellow Italian Dennis Foggia (SKY Racing Team VR46) and Alonso Lopez (Estrella Galicia 0,0) completed the top ten. Fenati ended P11 after looking strong throughout, with Championship leader Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) having a quiet race to come home 12th.

Binder crashed out of the leading group at Turn 5 with just a few laps to go – rider ok. Tom Booth-Amos (CIP Green Power) crashed out of the battle for the points in the early stages.

Canet sees his lead cut to seven points ahead of next weekend’s German GP, Dalla Porta’s fourth podium of the year keeps him well in contention. Arbolino breaks the seven different 2019 winner’s streak in the Moto3™ class as the Italian climbs to fourth in the Championship. What does the Sachsenring have in store?