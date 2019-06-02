Dorna Communications

It was a classic encounter at the wonderful Mugello circuit for the Gran Premio D’Italia Oakley, as Mission Winnow Ducati's Danilo Petrucci overcame last lap madness, a Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) onslaught and home pressure to take his first win in MotoGP. In his eighth season of GP racing, the Italian, who has come agonizingly close on many occasions, beat Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) in an incredible last lap battle.

Off the line and down to Turn 1 for the first time, Marc Marquez fended off his pole position advantage and got the hole-shot, ahead of a fast-starting Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso, who got from ninth to third. Fabio Quartararo got a far from ideal start and went backwards, whilst Alex Rins got a phenomenal start and climbed seven positions by the end of the opening lap.

In the early stages however, Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) was beginning to push on in the leading group, with Alex Rins making passes behind, taking Cal Crutchlow at Turn 1. Downfield, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was into the points and chasing Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team).

However, it wasn’t long before the first drama of the race would unfold, as home-hero Rossi tangled with Joan Mir (Team Suzuki ECSTAR) at Turn 4, running across the gravel and rejoining in last place. However, a few laps later, on lap eight, the veteran Italian crashed at high speed at Arrabbiata 2, ending his hopes of success after what was already a tricky home round.

At the front of the field, fireworks were already being set off, as Alex Rins and Dovi hit the front. Marc Marquez was also being pushed back down the order, with 14 laps to go, as first, Danilo Petrucci got ahead of him and then, Jack Miller pushed his way through.

By now, Marquez was down in fifth and at the front of the field, Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins started to press hard. The leading group consisted of nine riders, with Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda IDEMITSU), Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). Soon though, the group began to fragment, with Francesco Bagnaia crashing out with 12 to go at the final corner, as his Italian GP hopes went up in smoke.

Cal Crutchlow fast start didn’t last long, as the British rider began to slip back down the field, with Takaaki Nakagami leaving him. The Japanese rider was now lying in fifth and whilst lapping a tad slower than the quintet ahead of him, he was holding his own and pulling clear of those behind him.

Despite momentarily losing touch, Jack Miller put in the fastest lap of the race in fifth position, pulling himself back into contention. However, disaster struck the Australian as he crashed at Turn 4. This took the leading group down to four riders, but the scrap in the final few laps was incredible.

Going into the last lap, after various lead changes, Dovizioso got ahead of Marquez at Turn 1 but ran wide, leaving the door open for Danilo Petrucci to scurry back through and take the advantage, to the roar of the crowd. Petrucci found himself leading at his home Grand Prix, with Marquez fighting into second; the stage was set for a thrilling showdown.

Marquez and Dovizioso tried their best to get on terms with Petrucci and in the final corner, Marquez gained massively, but try as he might, Petrucci held on for his first ever win, ahead of the Repsol Honda Team rider and ‘Desmo Dovi’ in third. Alex Rins lost touch with a moment on the exit of Turn 15 but came home fourth, with Takaaki Nakagami completing the top five.

Maverick Viñales moved into sixth place ahead of Cal Crutchlow in the closing stages and completed the race in this position, whilst Michele Pirro (Mission Winnow Ducati) took seventh away from Crutchlow in the closing stages. The Brit came home eighth, whilst Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Quartararo completed the top ten.

Moto2

Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) stormed to back-to-back success in the Moto2 class after a masterful performance at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley. The Spaniard broke clear at half race distance and consequently sparks the title fight into life by closing to within just two points of the World Championship leader Lorenzo Baldassarri (FlexBox HP40).

After dominating qualifying 24 hours earlier, the Dynavolt Intact GP duo of Marcel Schrötter and Tom Lüthi took control of the early running at Mugello after Lüthi took the holeshot and his German teammate tucked in behind as they tried to break clear.

Meanwhile, mid-pack a huge moment involving Xavi Vierge (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (MB Conveyors) at Turns 2 and 3 resulted in Iker Lecuona (American Racing KTM) crashing out unhurt, with Di Giannantonio somehow staying on with a remarkable save.

Back at the front and after five laps the Dynavolt Intact GP pair were eventually sucked back in by Marquez, who at this stage was joined by Luca Marini (SKY Racing Team VR46) and Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up). Marquez quickly slipped past Schrötter and Marini tried to follow suit, with an aggressive move on the German.

However, Schrötter replied straight back with a move of his own, only for Marini to get the job done at the following corner. Whilst out front, the scrap for third place had allowed Lüthi and Marquez to open up a comfort buffer of just under a second. With nine laps completed, Marquez made his move for victory by tucking in behind Lüthi down the start finish straight, popping out of the slipstream and executing the perfect Mugello move into Turn 1, San Donato.

The 23-year-old then began to edge clear, pulling out a tenth of a second every lap on Lüthi behind, who himself was falling under increasing pressure from a resurgent Marini. At half race distance Marquez was three quarters of a second clear but within three laps that became two seconds as the Kalex rider turned up the heat, with nobody able to put together any sort of reply.

Marini would react to the escaping Marquez with a strong move on Lüthi for second place but it was too little, too late as the French GP winner would take the checkered flag for the second time in weeks; again in seriously impressive style. After a disappointing start to the year with no top five finishes, Marini kick started his season with a second place finish.

Meanwhile, the ultra-consistent Lüthi would hold on for third podium finish of the season and an important 16 points in the Championship fight. Heading to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in two weeks, Marquez is now two points behind Baldassarri with Lüthi only another two points further back on today’s race winner. The World Championship leader put together a brilliant recovery race by climbing through from the fifth row of the grid to eventually take fourth place and hang on to the Championship lead he has held since the opening round of the year.

The Italian’s FlexBox HP40 teammate, Augusto Fernandez, was three tenths behind in fifth place, ahead of Italtrans Racing Team’s Enea Bastianini in sixth, a career best finish in Moto2™. Both Navarro and Schrötter eventually slipped back to seventh and eighth respectively, before Sam Lowes (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Di Giannantonio rounded out the top ten.

Moto3

In what was one of the best Moto3 race of the season, Tony Arbolino took his first win in a frantic, hair-raising last lap slipstreaming contest with countryman Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Spanish youngster, Jaume Masia. The race, which saw over half a dozen different leaders and many hard passes, went down to the very last lap in traditional Moto3™ style.

With lights out, it was a great start from second on the grid by Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3), who got ahead of Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers) on the run to Turn 1. It was a great start from Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) as he climbed to third from ninth on the grid, whilst John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was also a big improver, up to sixth from 17th. The first crasher was Kazuki Masaki (BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race) - rider OK.

Having lead a race in every race since COTA, Suzuki soon got himself to the lead, passing Rodrigo and pole-sitter Arbolino. At the end of the lap, a big moment for the Japanese rider coming on to the straight meant he was pushed back down the order. Work to do for Suzuki, although he remained in the leading group.

One rider who didn’t stay in the leading group was Rodrigo, who crashed out of the leading positions at Turn 4. It was a bitter end to the Italian Grand Prix for the Argentine rider, having topped the morning Warm Up and looked strong.

Out front, Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) had worked his way to the front of the field and a well set-up Honda meant that he began to edge clear of his pursuers. Even in the slipstream, Dalla Porta looked untouchable. However, as the race unfolded, small mistakes started to appear. Behind, Darryn Binder (CIP Green Power) had also made a bright start and was a demon later-braker.

With ten laps left to run, the chasing pack had caught Dalla Porta and put him under pressure into Turns 11 and 12. Arbolino was able to get ahead but Dalla Porta looked to have him back at the Correntaio corner, almost hitting him, and running wide, losing four more positions. From leading to sixth, Dalla Porta’s hard work hadn’t paid off just yet. However, it was an incredible pass at the final corner from the Italian rider which saw him surge back into the lead.

The following laps ensued, and positions chopped and changed, with slipstreaming and late-braking meaning many riders dropped back before elevating back up the order. However, with the action heating up, mistakes happened, and crashes occurred.

The first notable crash was with five laps to go, when Andrea Migno (Bester Capital Dubai) and Romano Fenati (VNE Snipers) tangled at the final corner – two previous winners at Mugello down in the gravel. The, half a lap later, Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) and Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas Sprinta Racing) suffered a big crash on the exit of Turn 3. All riders were OK, with nothing but their championship hopes taking a blow.

In the closing laps, it really was a lottery. Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) had replaced Binder as the challenging KTM, whilst fellow KTM rider Aron Canet (Sterilgada Max Racing Team) was placed towards the rear end of the leading group of eight. One rider who had been steadily working away was Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse), up from his 18th place grid start and, with the slipstreaming down the straight, often found himself a brief race leader. The Italian was positioned perfectly to fight for the last lap.

As the final lap unfolded, it was an incredible spectacle, as Tony Arbolino lead for the majority of it before a pass at Correntaio from Dalla Porta looked like it would go the way of the Leopard Racing rider – who had a strong top end advantage over his competitors. With a great slingshot out of the final corner, Arbolino slipstreamed Dalla Porta perfectly, the pack weaving across the track all the while to try and halt the slipstream. However, Arbolino had got it right and beat Dalla Porta to the line by a just 0.029s. Jaume Masia was third, whilst Antonelli and Denis Foggia (SKY Racing Team VR46) completed the top five – Foggia having a relatively quiet race, but nonetheless securing good points.

John McPhee took a well-fought sixth place, ahead of Canet and Suzuki, whilst Celestino Vietti (SKY Racing Team VR46) was the first rider home from outside of the leading group, in ninth. Darryn Binder came home in tenth.