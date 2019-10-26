Dorna Communications
Due to high winds on Saturday at the Pramac Generac Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, MotoGP qualifying has been postponed until Sunday morning. FP4 was cut short as the premier class riders were called to Safety Commission, with the outcome being that the weather conditions were too unsafe to ride in.
Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was blown off the track heading down into Turn 1 during FP4, which resulted in the Portuguese rider suffering a seriously fast, heavy crash. The red flags came out shortly after as the riders headed to the Safety Commission meeting, with Oliveira heading to the medical centre for a check-up. Thankfully, although bruised, the KTM man suffered no broken bones.
Some serious wind gusts resulting in incidents like this have led to a red flag late in @MotoGP FP4. QP is/was scheduled to get underway right now, but we're waiting to see how Race Direction decides to proceed... #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/oS3m2kEBE0— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 26, 2019