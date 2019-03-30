Dorna Communications

It’s pole position for Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) at the Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina thanks to his 1:38.304 in Q2, the reigning World Champion topping second place Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) by 0.154 and Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) by 0.164.

It was Marquez who led the MotoGP class out in Q2 as the Spaniard and teammate Jorge Lorenzo tangoed around Termas in tandem on their opening flying laps, with the number 93 setting an initial benchmark of 1:38.767 to go top. Lorenzo was second but not for long, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) exchanging second fastest laps, with the British rider eventually heading in after the first stint as Marquez’s closest challenger – 0.188 the gap, with Miller, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Viñales the top five, Dovizioso down in P9 at this point.

Marquez emerged from the box again as he went for the two-stop Q2 strategy, but his second run was ruined at the first corner after a slight mistake under braking. He headed straight back to the pits and with five minutes remaining, the 12 riders were back out on circuit with fresh rubber at their disposal for a shot at pole.

And a shot at pole is exactly what seven riders were going for as seven red sectors lit up the timing screens in FP1. Viñales was the first to overhaul Marquez but it was Miller’s time that was raising eyebrows. The Australian was 0.4 under after three sectors but he lost it all in the final sector as Dovizioso and Rossi slotted in behind Viñales. But, as ever, Marquez was in the hunt and he tamed his RC213V to grab Termas pole by 0.154 - his fifth in six years in Argentina.

Crutchlow was the only rider in attack mode in the final 30 seconds of qualifying and having been pushed down to eighth, last year’s Argentina winner needed to pull something out of the hat. But a mistake in sector three when under a tenth off Marquez put an end to his front row hopes.

This left Marquez as the man to spearhead the grid in Argentina, with Yamaha’s Viñales and Ducati’s Dovizioso joining him on the front row. Rossi will launch from P4, ten places higher than where he started in Qatar, with last season’s pole man Miller completing a top five covered by just 0.244.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) will start from his best MotoGP qualifying position in sixth, with teammate Fabio Quartararo continuing to impress in seventh – just 0.011 splitting the YZR-M1 duo. Crutchlow, who won front P10 on the grid last season, will start from eighth as he aims for the podium on Sunday, with the British rider joined on the third row by teammate Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Castrol) – the Japanese rider 0.734 from pole in P9 after graduating from Q1.

Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) completes a top ten covered by 0.789 at Termas de Rio Hondo, with Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) starting from P11 after Lorenzo’s fastest lap was chalked off due to exceeding track limits – the five-time World Champion will start from 12th.

A major shock from Q1 was 2018 Argentina GP podium finisher Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) unable to start higher than P16. A repeat of last season’s success looks like an incredibly difficult task for the Spaniard.

A tasty looking Termas grid sets us up nicely for the main course on Sunday. Will Marquez dance his way to a first race win of the season, or can a Yamaha, Ducati or fellow Honda rider quickstep past the number 93 and spoil his party? Don’t miss any of the action from Argentina when lights go out for premier class racing at 15:00 local time (GMT-3).

Moto2

EG 0,0 Marc VDS’ Xavi Vierge will once again start from pole position at the Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina, 12 months on from securing his first pole, after bettering Johann Zarco’s fastest ever lap around Termas de Rio Hondo with a 1:42.726.

The Spaniard only just took top spot though with both Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Sam Lowes (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) coming close with their last laps. Schrötter took second, just 0.011 of a second behind Vierge, with Lowes just one thousandth behind the German in third spot.

Vierge’s EG 0,0 Marc VDS teammate Alex Marquez will front row two of the grid thanks to a 1:42.773, meaning the top four riders all bettered Zarco’s previous best ever lap from 2015. Dynavolt Intact GP’s Tom Lüthi is in the middle of the second row before we find the top KTM in Brad Binder aboard his Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2™ machine.

After showing strong pace all weekend, Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) will start Sunday’s race from seventh on the grid. The Australian’s Q2 lap over a tenth slower than the lap that saw him top FP3 earlier in the day.

Qatar race winner and championship leader Lorenzo Baldassarri (Flexbox HP 40) is eighth on the grid despite being under a quarter of a second slower than Vierge. The Italian is joined on row three by compatriot Nicolo Bulega (SKY Racing Team VR46).

Rounding out the top ten, after ending Q1 quickest, is a resurgent Simone Corsi (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2). With the top 13 covered by three tenths of a second, Sunday’s race at 13:20 local time (GMT-3) is not one to be missed!

Moto3

Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) will start the Moto3 race at the Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina on pole for the first time in his Grand Prix racing career, his 1:48.775 over three tenths clear of second place Q1 graduate Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) and third fastest Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers).

It was a slow start to the Q2 session as the Moto3 cat and mouse games began as none of the riders wanted to be the guinea pig in qualifying. And it wasn’t until just over 11 minutes remaining in the 15-minute session before the Leopard Hondas of Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Marcos Ramirez led the field out, before most of the riders dived straight back into pitlane.

The sky blue duo though stayed out and it was Dalla Porta who topped the times early on before Championship leader Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) went three tenths clear. With all the riders finally on track, Canet then made his move to the top, with Masia going 0.002 off his countryman shortly after.

It was on the following lap that Masia would slam in the only 1:48 of the session, going three tenths clear of the rest with just over a minute of qualifying to go. And his time wouldn’t be beaten, the Spanish teenager earning his first career pole in the Moto3 class, with Canet’s time good enough to keep himself in the middle of the second row after the Spaniard came through Q1.

On his final flying lap, Arbolino nicked P3 from Dalla Porta by a slender 0.006, the latter spearheading the second row if the grid from fifth place Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and sixth on the grid Andrea Migno (Bester Capital Dubai) – Migno another rider who came through Q1.

Romano Fenati (VNE Snipers) will begin the Argentina GP from seventh place, the Italian finishing 0.480 from pole, with Qatar GP winner Toba settling for P8. Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was just 0.008 behind his compatriot in P9, with reigning Moto3 Junior World Champion Raul Fernandez (Soma Qatar Angel Nieto Team) impressing again to earn a top ten qualifying position in tenth on his first appearance at Termas.

Less than a second separated the top fifteen in Moto3 qualifying and with the likes of John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Ramirez and home hero Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) starting from outside the top ten in 11th, 12th and 13th respectively, we’re looking set for a cracking lightweight class battle. But what will the weather bring? Tune in for the Moto3 race in South America at 12:00 local time (GMT-3).