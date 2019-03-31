Dorna Communications

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) obliterated the opposition on Sunday at the Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina to take victory by over nine seconds, the reigning World Champion beating second place Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and third place Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) as the Italian duo battled it out for the entire race.

Marquez got an unthreatened holeshot after a blinder of a start with second place Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) getting bogged down, allowing Dovizioso, Rossi and Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) to get by the Spaniard. With Marquez holding position off the line, it was a case of head and hammer down for the number 93 as he bolted to a one second lead on Lap 1, with that gap increasing to 2.4 after Lap 2 as it soon became a race for second.

That race for second was fierce though as Dovizioso, Rossi, Miller, Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) scrapped it out. But it was soon race over the Crutchlow as Race Direction gave him a ride through penalty for jumping the start – no repeat win or podium for last season’s Argentina GP victor.

Back at the front and on Lap 8 Marquez’ lead was stretched to five seconds as six riders all had their sights set on second, with Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) and Viñales joining the fray. Rossi eventually got the better of Dovi on Lap 9 after running in hot at Turn 5 on Lap 8 after overtaking his compatriot, but the Ducati rider locked himself onto Rossi’s M1 tailpipes as the Italians locked horns in Termas.

It was ‘The Doctor’ who held the P2 baton at the halfway point, eight seconds from Marquez, with Dovizioso, Morbidelli, Petrucci, Miller, Viñales in tandem, with Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins creeping up to the rear of Viñales after making up ground from P16 on the grid, firmly tagging himself onto the back of the podium hunt with 10 to go. Viñales then ran wide at Turn 5 as he dropped behind 8th place Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

With nine to go, a Noah’s Ark formation appeared as second to seventh were two-by-two, roughly half a second between the pairings. Dovi and Rossi locked together, Morbidelli and Petrucci interchanging for fourth with Rins and Miller engaged in battle. Morbidelli soon found himself down in seventh though, Rins and Miller getting the better of him. Meanwhile, Marquez’ gap had opened up to 12 seconds.

The group had closed back up again but with five laps remaining, Dovi and Rossi were edging out an advantage over the chasing pack, with Petrucci, Rins and Miller squabbling for fourth place. Both Rins and Miller getting the better of Petrucci at Turn 5 with three to go.

Heading into the last lap it was Dovi leading Rossi. Both were clear of fourth, but which step of the podium would they be standing on? Dovizioso was able to keep second as the Yamaha had no match for the Ducati grunt down the straight, but ‘The Doctor’ sliced his way through on his countryman at Turn 7. A long way up the road, Marquez cruised round to take his first win of the season in scintillating fashion. A Marquez masterclass in Termas, with Rossi earning his first podium since the 2018 German GP. Dovi came home third, achieving his pre-race aims of a podium finish to head to Austin four points behind Marquez in the Championship.

Just behind, there was drama for two Yamahas on the last lap. Morbidelli tagging the back of Viñales at Turn 7, the duo going down and out of contention. This left Miller holding fourth to repeat his 2018 Argentina GP result, with Rins climbing 11 positions from his P16 starting slot to earn fifth place. Petrucci takes away a second consecutive sixth of the season.

Nakagami makes it two top tens in two in 2019 to come home seventh, with first of the rookies Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) picking up his first points of the year with a solid P8. The Espargaro brothers completed the top ten, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix heading Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol by 0.3. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) produced an incredibly impressive ride on his second premier class start to finish just 0.176 behind the factory KTM.

Primeiros pontos alcançados! Muito feliz e orgulhoso com o resultado de hoje - P11. O trabalho árduo recompensa.😁💪🏼🦅🇵🇹 Focado em Austin já. 👀



First points achieved! I’m very happy and proud with today’s result - P11. Hard work pays off. 😁💪🏼🦅🇵🇹 Focused in Austin already. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TzBNQnEbB8 — Miguel Oliveira #88 (@_moliveira88) March 31, 2019

Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team), a recovering Crutchlow, Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) and Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completed the points in Argentina.

An inch-perfect ride from Marquez sees him head to a happy hunting ground in the form of COTA with a four-point Championship lead over Dovizioso. What will we see at the Americas GP?

Moto2

Flexbox HP 40’s Lorenzo Baldassarri continued his perfect start the 2019 Moto2 World Championship with a calculated ride to claim victory at the Gran Premio Motul de la Repúblico Argentina.

The Italian eventually took the checkered flag over a second clear of Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team), who stood on the podium for the first time in his career, almost 27 years on from dad Wayne’s last podium at the 1992 South African Grand Prix.

Disaster struck before the race even got started for poleman Xavi Vierge after his EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex broke down on the warm-up, leaving an open space in pole position as the race got started. Dynavolt Intact GP’s Marcel Schrötter took the holeshot with Vierge absent but Federal Oil Gresini Moto2’s Sam Lowes tried his best to take the lead into Turn 1 but got in way too hot, running wide and eventually taking up sixth place.

It didn’t take long for Gardner to hit the front of the race though, with the Australian diving past Schrötter before starting to full clear. Schrötter, EG 0,0 Marc VDS’ Alex Marquez and Baldassarri didn’t let Gardner check out though and the front four began an almighty scrap.

Meanwhile, on lap 6 Dynavolt Intact GP’s Tom Lüthi crashed out at Turn 7, unhurt, after clipping the rear wheel of Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Brad Binder in front of him. Britain’s Lowes also crashed out at the same corner on the same lap after tucking the front end with both in the hunt for fifth place.

At the front, Gardner, Schrötter and Marquez all had their turns at leading, with some super aggressive moves been placed on one and other, all while Baldassarri sat and watched from fourth place. Then, with eight laps remaining the Italian started to make his way forward, first moving past Marquez to go into third.

Three laps later, Baldassarri was up to second having slipped past the German and was sat in behind race leader Gardner, with the front three now having broken clear. A lap later, and with four left, Baldassarri made his move for the lead. On the run into Turn 5, the Qatar GP winner squeezed Gardner out, leaving him no room whatsoever and forcing the Aussie to run wide and allowing Baldassarri to hit the front for the first time; firm but fair.

He hung onto the checkered flag and made it 50 points from the opening two rounds of the season, to hold a 17-point championship advantage at this early stage. His nearest title rival is Gardner who battled back from third place to second over the line and move into second place in the championship as a result.

Marquez took the final podium spot after benefiting from a coming together between Schrötter and Binder with two laps remaining.

FIM MotoGP Stewards 📋

#Moto2 Rider # 41 @BradBinder_41 has been demoted a place at the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina due to irresponsible riding

#ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 — MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 (@MotoGP) March 31, 2019

American Racing KTM’s Iker Lecuona took fourth place before Binder and then Schrötter, who were split by a tenth. SKY Racing Team VR46’s Luca Marini ended seventh, with Jorge Navarro (Beta Tools Speed Up) in eighth and rookie Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) in ninth. Rounding out the top ten, after a career best ride, was Thailand’s Somkiat Chantra aboard his Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex.

Moto3

Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) has won his first ever Moto3 race after taking a sensational win at the Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina, the Spaniard holding off Darryn Binder (CIP Green Power) and maiden podium position finisher Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers) as the lightweight class treated us to yet another unbelievable race long scrap.

Pole man and eventual race winner Masia messed up his launch as second on the grid Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) got the holeshot, with Arbolino having a shocker off the line to slip outside the top ten. But it was Canet who remained at the front as Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) made a good start to slot into second ahead of Masia, as Canet and the Italian exchanged positions at the front on the opening couple of laps.

In typical Moto3 fashion, the top 19 were covered by just 2.1 seconds as home hero Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) and Free Practice’s quickest man John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) started making moves from outside the top ten to pick up the baton at the front – the crowd going wild for Rodrigo.

Another man to make moves from the rear end of the field was Binder as the battle at the front raged, with the race seeing nine different leaders in the first 12 laps of the race. McPhee and Alonso Lopez (Estrella Galicia 0,0) then crashed out of winning contention with nine laps to go at Turn 13, the Scotsman running in too hot and clipping the back of the Spaniard’s Honda after his rear brake had broken moments before.

Back at the front and Dennis Foggia (SKY Racing Team VR46) had now taken over at the front, but Canet, Binder and Rodrigo were the top three over the line with seven to go. With five laps remaining, 1.7 seconds covered the top 17, with less than a second covering the top 14 in a race that really was anyone’s to claim at this point.

Binder and Dalla Porta were at the forefront with Rodrigo right there on home territory and heading onto the last lap, it was Dalla Porta moving underneath Binder at Turn 1 to take the lead. But at Turn 5, Binder got revenge. However, slight contact between the two meant Dalla Porta ran wide as Rodrigo used the slipstream to grab P1, Masia slotted into P2. The Spaniard held it during sector three and heading down into the tricky Turn 13, Masia, Rodrigo, Binder and Arbolino were searching for the best line, but there was small drama for Rodrigo as he nearly crashed after tagging the rear wheel of Binder. This allowed Arbolino to go through as Masia held P1 to claim his first Grand Prix win, Binder grabbed a sensational second with Arbolino securing his maiden podium in P3.

Antonelli crossed the line fourth, with Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas Sprinta Racing) earning a top five for his best Moto3™ result. Rodrigo held it together and had to take P6. After being forced wide on the final lap at Turn 5, Dalla Porta came across the line in seventh, with fellow Italian Foggia earning an eighth place in Argentina. Marcos Ramirez (Leopard Racing), a race leader at one point, settled for P9 as Qatar GP winner Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) closed out the top ten.

Another breathless Moto3 race sees Toba continue to lead the Championship ahead of Dalla Porta, with Masia jumping up 26 places to third in the title race following his victory.