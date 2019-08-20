Test Teams Conclude KymiRing Shakedown

Dorna Communications

Day 2 of the KymiRing test is now done and dusted for MotoGP manufacturers' test teams, with better weather early on Tuesday allowing everyone some dry track time and with it, a new - although unofficial - fastest lap of the venue. That fastest lap was set by Aprilia test rider Bradley Smith, who put in a 1:47.540 to top the timesheets before action was cut a little short as the weather closed back in.

Whilst it stayed dry and sunny earlier in the day, Honda test rider Stefan Bradl bounced back from a crash midway through yesterday to end the test second quickest, 0.324 behind Smith. After using a ‘salad box’ yesterday, Bradl’s RC213V was seen without it for the entirety of Tuesday's track time.

Ducati’s Michele Pirro, meanwhile, had an eventful day on Tuesday but it ended in him finishing the test third quickest. The Italian was the only faller after a crash at Turn 11, rider ok, and Pirro was then later seen testing a larger ‘salad box’ than was spotted yesterday - that's as well as a modified aero fairing that broke cover. Suzuki’s Sylvain Guintoli, fresh from being announced as Joan Mir’s replacement for the British Grand Prix, ended the day just over a tenth adrift of Pirro in fourth.

KTM’s Mika Kallio was again the first rider out on track on Tuesday to the delight of the Finnish fans in attendance, and he completed the most laps of the day: an apt 36. Yamaha’s Jonas Folger was just a tenth behind Kallio, with all six riders separated by just over a second and a half.

That's it from the second and final day of testing in Finland, with data gathered for both Michelin and the factories alike and work now continuing to prepare for the track's future debut on the MotoGP calendar.

Bradley Smith: “I think in general we're quite happy with the test, we've been able to try the track in the rain and dry, for Michelin we've been able to gather information in both conditions.

"For MotoGP the track is quite tight, the first part of the track, the first five corners are really nice, and Sector 3 I like a lot. But Sectors 2 and 4 is quite tight. I like it because it's different, in the World Championship it's important to have different circuits and a different challenge for the riders."

Stefan Bradl: “We were suffering a bit with the weather yesterday, it's wasn't so easy to find your way around. But we got some data, first impressions and congratulations to them for building this great facility here in Finland, people are so excited and thankful they'll have a GP.

"From a rider point of view, it's quite slow in places and there are a lot of changes of direction. It's hard to say much right now because we weren't pushing at absolutely 100% because of the track conditions, but my first impression is good."

Timo Pohjola, KymiRing Circuit Director: “I think these two days have shown all of us that we've succeeded in the work we've done. We're now on the way to the first Finnish GP and although a lot of work is still to be done, these days show we're going the right way.

"I'm sure you've realized that it's a work day, Tuesday, but still the spectator area is full of fans...I think that shows everyone how important it is to have MotoGP here!"