Repsol Honda Celebrate 25 Years With 2019 Launch

Dorna Communications

After 25 years of collaboration with Repsol, the 2019 Repsol Honda Team launch in Madrid was a little more special than usual as former World Champions Mick Doohan and Alex Criville joined 2019 riders Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo for the unveiling of this year’s RC213V machine.

In front of a packed audience that included international media, guests, sponsors and partners, the covers came off the 2019 machines that both Marquez and Lorenzo will be hoping to take glory on this season, as the latest RC213V’s stood next to Doohan and Criville’s title-winning Repsol Honda’s.

Marquez: “Being part of the Repsol family is a privilege, I grew up watching the victories of these two riders by my side. Now that I’m here, it’s unbelievable. The relationship with Honda and Repsol is very strong, we will continue to fight to reach the maximum. We can be a dream team on paper but what counts is the results and victories. That’s what we want.”

The seven-time Champion touched upon his winter too, as he recovers from shoulder surgery: “It’s been the most boring winter of my life, not even touching my bike after hours of recovery. I’m excited for the season to start.”

Lorenzo: “I’m thrilled to have joined this team. The level here is incredible and I’m ready to give it the best I’ve got.”

The five-time World Champion then spoke about his injury: “I wish I could be here in perfect health but we have to accept things as they come. I won’t be in Sepang but you can count on me in Qatar.”

Surgery done ✔️👍🏻 Time to recover and come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/qOoPQLnqWm — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) January 21, 2019

And what he thinks about his chances on the Honda? “It’s early to say how I will adapt to the Honda, even in the tests in Valencia I wasn’t ready and not at full fitness after my foot and hand injuries. I like the bike a lot, it’s agile and it’s fast – I appreciate these qualities. We still have to improve but being in such a successful team is a great honor.”

Repsol Honda and Marquez will now get ready to head for Sepang as 2019 preseason testing gets back underway on the 6th, 7th and 8th February. For Lorenzo, recovering as best as he can for the Qatar Test on the 23rd, 24th and 25th February is his aim after having surgery on a fractured left scaphoid this week.