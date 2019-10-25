OMNISPORT

Fabio Quartararo is ready to return to Australian Grand Prix action on Saturday after sitting out FP2 on Friday due to a crash in the opening session.

Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo was taken to the medical center at Phillip Island after a highside in FP1, with the painkillers he was administered forcing him to remain in the garage for the rest of the day.

X-rays revealed no fractures in his left leg, but the 2019 MotoGP Rookie of the Year will continue to receive treatment for a hematoma in his ankle and is subject to further assessment.

Quartararo posted a picture of himself on Twitter with the caption: "After this morning's crash, resting to swap the crutches for the M1 again tomorrow!"

In a statement on the MotoGP website, medical director Angel Charte said: "We submitted [Quartararo] to an exhaustive medical examination on the left ankle area, which is what he complained about most, and the footage looked like where he had the impact in quite a violent way.

"The conventional X-rays don't show any fracture to neither the tibia, nor the fibula or to the bones of the left foot. It's true that he has a big hematoma and bruising on the top of the foot and we've given him anti-inflammatories as well as cryotherapy and a more intensive treatment to bring down the pain.

"The rider is fit but we're going to monitor him day-to-day or hour-to-hour to see if it's recommendable that he goes out to ride or not."