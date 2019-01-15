Dorna Communications

Motorsport.com are reporting that Ducati Team Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti has “three good candidates” to line up alongside Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) in the factory setup for the 2020 MotoGP season.

Former Alma Pramac Racing rider Danilo Petrucci makes the step up to the factory Ducati Team for this season, but the Italian has only signed a one-year contract. Therefore, if the Italian is to keep his seat beyond this season, he’ll have to out-perform former teammate Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) – who will also be on a GP19 machine - and reigning Moto2 World Champion Francesco Bagnaia, who partners the Australian in the Alma Pramac garage on a GP18 in his rookie season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ciabatti said: “The results of Petrucci, Jack and Pecco will lead us to decide which rider will be in the official team in 2020. We have three good candidates to fight for the 2020 factory ride.

“Danilo will have to face more pressure, and his goal will be to win for the first time and always fight to end up within the top five. Danilo's target isn't beating Dovizioso, although if he can do it, that would be perfect.”