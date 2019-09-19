OMNISPORT

Marc Marquez strengthened his position at the top of the MotoGP standings with victory in San Marino - but will the Spaniard enjoy further success at the Aragon Grand Prix this weekend?

History suggests Marquez will certainly be challenging once again, considering his record at the track, while the Repsol Honda has risen to the pressure of performing on home soil in the past.

Second-place Andrea Dovizioso, however, does not have fond memories of previous trips to Motorland. As for Jorge Lorenzo, the three-time world champion will be desperate to end a dismal run of form.

Here, we preview the 14th race of the 2019 season with the aid of Opta.

1 - Danilo Petrucci is the only rider to collect points in every MotoGP race this season.

2 - Andrea Dovizioso has only finished on the podium in two of his nine previous appearances in Aragon (2012 and 2018).

4 - No rider has won this race more often than Marquez, who has triumphed in four of his six previous MotoGP appearances at the circuit (2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

6 - Petrucci has not reached the podium in any of his most recent six MotoGP races, his worst run with Ducati; he was also 10th in the San Marino Grand Prix, his lowest finish in 2019.

12 - Lorenzo has not finished in the top 10 in his last 12 races, his worst such run in MotoGP.

22 - In contrast, Marquez has finished on the podium in 22 of his 26 MotoGP races in Spain. Excluding abandonments, he has secured first or second place in his last 18 completed races, his best such run in MotoGP.

100 - Pol Espargaro will be taking part in his 100th GP. He has reached one podium in his career in the top category (third at the Valencia Grand Prix in 2018).

112 - Fabio Quartararo has already reached a century of points in his first MotoGP season (112). In the last five years, only Johann Zarco has collected more than 100 points in his debut in the top category (174 in 2017).

200 - This will be a 200th GP for Marquez in all categories. He has 77 wins, 128 podiums, 88 pole positions and has posted 68 fastest laps.