Miracle Marquez Makes 70.8° Save

HRC Press Office
Reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez pulled off a trademark save during Friday's additional Tire Test Session intended to allow Michelin a chance to assess 2020 tire options.
Nothing short of miraculous! 👏@marcmarquez93 pulled off yet another groundbreaking save! 🤯#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/FAKJfRnEYJ— MotoGP™ 🇦🇺 (@MotoGP) October 25, 2019
Marquez lifted his RC213V from 70.8° of lean angle at Turn 10 to the delight of onlookers and fans around the world.
"Today we broke another record with the save," Marquez said. "My brother did a great save in Motegi so I had to try and equal it but I think his is still best!"