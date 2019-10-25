Miracle Marquez Makes 70.8° Save

HRC Press Office

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez pulled off a trademark save during Friday's additional Tire Test Session intended to allow Michelin a chance to assess 2020 tire options.

Marquez lifted his RC213V from 70.8° of lean angle at Turn 10 to the delight of onlookers and fans around the world.



"Today we broke another record with the save," Marquez said. "My brother did a great save in Motegi so I had to try and equal it but I think his is still best!"