Miller Sets Sights On Petrucci's Seat

Dorna Communications

After securing his maiden Ducati podium with a third place finish at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) was asked a question: is one of your goals to get a factory Ducati seat next season?

With Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) on a one year contract, a seat on the opposite side of the garage to Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) is up for grabs between – most likely – Petrucci, Miller and reigning Moto2 World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing).

“For sure, my main goal is to try and secure a factory seat,” said Miller in the post-race Press Conference. “I’d love it to be at Ducati, I feel we’re doing a good job this year so far. Our qualifying, I’ve out qualified him so far and every race I've finished, I’ve finished in front of him so, it’s been a good year so far but we’ll wait and see. Normally the last couple of years I’ve always started the season strong and let’s say around Mugello the wheels have kind of fallen off the wagon. So this year we’ll hopefully try and keep them on to keep the ball rolling.”

Miller is currently one point behind Petrucci in the overall standings heading into Jerez. The battle for that Ducati factory seat is definitely one to watch as we head to Europe for the first time in 2019.