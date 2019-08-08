OMNISPORT

Jack Miller believes there is some truth to rumors he could lose his MotoGP ride for 2020 to Jorge Lorenzo.

Australian Miller competes for Ducati satellite team Pramac Racing and sits seventh in the riders' standings heading into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Despite two podium finishes this season and numerous discussions with the team, however, he has yet to be offered a contract.

Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo has been linked with a return to Ducati after a dismal start to his campaign with Repsol Honda, and, with Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso locked in for the factory team next season, Miller is feeling the uncertainty.

"I think there is some truth to the rumors about Lorenzo," Miller said on Thursday at the Red Bull Ring. "For sure, he's looking at something because at the moment he's got nothing. He can't ride that Honda. So it's easy to tuck your tail between your legs and run back.

"I think that Pramac love me, want to keep me, most people in Ducati want to keep me. [But] I've got to make sense of why we're in Austria - quite well into the second half of the season and I've two podiums under my belt - and I've still not signed a contract.

"Most of the [contract] details have been sorted, Pramac has agreed to everything they've been asked to agree to, but still no contract has arrived.

"We'll wait and see and all I can do is keep doing my best. This is my first year on the latest material in MotoGP and this is the most competitive era it's ever been in and I've scored two podiums and been in front of those [top] guys on multiple occasions.

"I feel that I've been doing everything I can do in order get myself a job. I'm not stressed at all."