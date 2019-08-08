OMNISPORT

Joan Mir will miss the Austrian MotoGP this weekend following his high-speed crash during testing in Brno.

The Team Suzuki Ecstar rider was flown to Brno Hospital in a helicopter on Monday after an accident at the Automotodrom Brno. Mir suffered a pulmonary contusion and was kept in hospital under observation.

The Spaniard will not be risked in Spielberg, so Alex Rins will be the only Suzuki rider to race in Round 11. Mir is expected to return in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone later this month.

Update: Joan is feeling OK and recovering well following his crash during yesterday’s test. It is hoped that he’ll leave the hospital tomorrow 🤞🏼. Thanks for all your well wishes! 💙 @MotoGP #SUZUKing pic.twitter.com/3YlbcNHtfF — Team SUZUKI ECSTAR (@suzukimotogp) August 6, 2019

Team manager Davide Brivio told the Suzuki Ecstar website: "It's a pity that Joan cannot take part in this next round in Austria, but the most important thing is that he recovers in the proper way."