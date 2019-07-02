Marquez Aiming For Perfect Ten In Germany

Dorna Communications

Nine in a row is how Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) arrives into one of his best venues: the Sachsenring. A region that has a long racing history, it's been reigned by Marquez in every class he's competed in since 2010, with his success there often a pivotal part of his own history. Leading ahead of the summer break is a good prize and, although Marquez can't cede the lead in the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, he can extend it and head into the break with a firmer hold on the top.

One venue earlier this season had hosted Marquez supremacy before 2019, however...and then everything went wrong. The Circuit of the Americas and Marquez' crash out the lead show he's not infallible, although the factors contributing to that crash, he says, are understood and overcome. So can it happen again? Or can he be beaten?

Two of the key challengers last season could prove true again. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) arrives flying high from his stunning win at the TT Circuit Assen, and the Sachsenring saw him take a podium last year. Yamaha have also come closest to deposing Marquez recently when Jonas Folger also took the fight to the reigning Champion in an incredible rookie ride in 2017. And Viñales' teammate Valentino Rossi beat him to second in 2018 and has winning form there, as he does everywhere. Despite a recent tough run for the 'Doctor', it was a sublime roll of form earlier in the year and everything can switch again in an instant.

That's certainly proved true for Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) since his heartbreak in Jerez, and the French rookie now has two premier class podiums to his name despite still recovering from arm pump surgery. Teammate Franco Morbidelli has also been impressing and took a top five in Assen, splitting the Ducati Team duo of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, who had a more difficult weekend seemingly exacerbated by the heat. The field is so tight, those needing to gain points on Marquez or put in some solid damage control face far more than an easy ride to the podium.

Dovizioso is that man more than any other as it stands, as he remains the man closest to Marquez in the Championship. In the Dutch TT, however, the gap increased once again as he missed out on the podium. Can Germany see him close in a little? Traditionally it's a tougher track for the red machines, but anything can happen in such close racing...and the weather can throw up some surprises too, traditionally a strong point for both 'DesmoDovi' AND Petrucci.

One man who could be a very interesting question mark is Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar). Qualifying woes were nowhere to be found at Assen, and the Spaniard got a great start to lead the way...and then crashed. But before the blip Rins' points scoring run has been impeccable and previously it was Germany last season the Suzuki rider last failed to score. What does that mean? It means we don't have a good reference for his speed at the track, which has sky-rocketed everywhere in 2019 anyway, and that combined with the sweet-handling Suzuki could make an interesting addition to the stakes at one of the tightest and twistiest venues of the year.

Rookie Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) got back on form at Assen too, and although he trails Quartararo by a margin in the fight for Rookie of the Year, he joined the Frenchman in leading a premier class race for the first time, albeit briefly.

There's another interesting addition in the battle in Germany, too. Jorge Lorenzo remains sadly sidelined at the Repsol Honda Team, and it's a home hero taking his place: test rider Stefan Bradl. The German has podium form in the premier class and even in wildcard appearances since, he's impressed to bother the tight fight for Q2 and the big points finishes. What can he do on home turf?

KTM, meanwhile, will be eager to move forward. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) suffered with some pain from a crash in the Barcelona test last time out so he'll be hoping to be back up to full speed, and teammate Johann Zarco also suffered in Assen. They'll be hoping for more in Germany.

The fight for top Independent Team rider is also tight. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) leads the way despite a tougher Assen, but Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) isn't far behind. His teammate Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) had some awful luck last time out as Rossi collided with him, but he's been on some serious form and has beaten Crutchlow a few times. And Aprilia Racing Team Gresini could also make some bigger steps forward in Germany, with Aleix Espargaro having a few more days to recover and Andrea Iannone making some solid progress for his first top ten of the season in the Netherlands.

Can Marquez be beaten in Germany or is he infallible? Find out on Tune in on Sunday 7th July as the tight Sachsenring welcomes back both the King of the Ring and those gunning for his crown.