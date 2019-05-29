OMNISPORT

Marc Marquez made it three wins from four MotoGP races at Le Mans, and now he and Valentino Rossi are out to end Jorge Lorenzo's dominance of the Mugello circuit.

Marquez is a Repsol Honda teammate of fellow Spaniard Lorenzo, who has won six of the last eight Italian Grand Prix in the top category. Rossi, meanwhile, finished fifth in France, and sits fourth in the overall standings, 10 places ahead of Lorenzo, but 23 points behind Marquez.

Here, we take a look at some of the key numbers courtesy of Opta.

7 - No rider has won the Italian Grand Prix more often than Rossi, although the last of his triumphs on home soil came in 2008.

1 - The only Italian rider to have won in the past 10 seasons of the Italian Grand Prix is Andrea Dovizioso in 2017.

4 - Marquez has finished in the top two in each of his four completed races in 2019, his longest such run since triumphing in each of the opening 10 races of 2014.

55 - After securing pole position in the last Grand Prix in France, Marquez moved level with Rossi in second place for the most pole positions in 500cc/MotoGP with 55, only trailing Mick Doohan's tally of 58.

16 - Dovizioso has completed 16 races in a row without abandonments, his best run in MotoGP since a spell of 19 consecutive finishes spanning 2013 and 2014.

125 - This will be the Alex Rins' 125th Grand Prix in all categories. He has 13 wins, 47 podiums, 17 pole positions and 13 fastest laps in his previous 124.

31 - Pol Espargaro has collected 31 points in the opening five races of this MotoGP season, 11 more than the three other KTM riders combined.

3 - Jack Miller has abandoned three of his four races at Mugello in MotoGP. In fact, this is the circuit he has abandoned most often in the top category.

300 - This will be Dovizioso's 300th GP in all categories. He has recorded 22 wins, 95 podiums, 20 pole positions and 21 fastest laps in his previous 299 races.

84 - Marquez has led 84 laps this season in MotoGP, 66 more than the next best rider.