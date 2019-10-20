Honda Celebrates Record 25th Constructors Crown

HRC Press Office

A dominating victory from Marc Marquez at the Japanese GP, Honda secure the Constructors Championship for a record 25th time in front of their home fans in Japan.

A total of 10 race wins, 17 podiums and 356 points in 2019 see Honda add the premier-class Constructors Championship to the Rider Championship achieved by Marc Marquez last time out in Buriram. This is the 20th time Honda have taken the Rider and Constructors Championships in the same year.

From the iconic RC181 in 1966 to the modern masterpiece that is the RC213V, Honda have amassed 307 wins in the premier class on their way to taking a total of 25 premier class Constructors Championship titles. The 2019 title is the seventh for the RC213V and the 12th title for Honda in the modern four-stroke era. Prior to this, the NSR500 dominated proceedings between 1984 and 2001, collecting 11 Constructors Championships.

Jim Redman and Mike Hailwood were the two pioneering riders who helped Honda clinch their first premier-class Constructors Championship back in 1966. Since returning to Grand Prix racing in 1979, Honda have won 58.5% of the Constructors Championships on offer.

Honda are the only manufacturer to win more than 16 premier class Constructors Championships with MV Agusta claiming 16 and Yamaha earning at total of 14. This is Honda’s 70th Constructors Championship across all levels of Gran Prix racing – over 20 championships ahead of their closest rival.

Honda’s 25 Constructors World Championships

1966 500cc Constructors World Champion (RC181 four-stroke)

1983 500cc Constructors World Champion (NS500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1984 500cc Constructors World Champion (NS500/NSR500 two-strokes)

1985 500cc Constructors World Champion (NS500/NSR500 two-strokes) – Rider World Championship

1989 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1992 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke)

1994 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1995 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1996 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1997 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1998 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

1999 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2001 500cc Constructors World Champion (NSR500 two-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2002 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC211V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2003 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC211V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2004 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC211V four-stroke)

2006 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC211V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2011 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC212V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2012 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke)

2013 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2014 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2016 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2017 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2018 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship

2019 MotoGP Constructors World Champion (RC213V four-stroke) – Rider World Championship