Andrea Dovizioso is keen to close the gap to MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

The Italian was frustrated not to finish last time out at the Catalunya Grand Prix where he crashed out on lap two amid a pile-up. And with Honda star Marquez going on to win the race it meant the Spanish rider opened up a 37-point cushion in the race for the title.

Ducati rider Dovizioso is second in the standings and hopes to narrow the distance to Marquez, helped by some technical tweaks.

He said in quotes reported on motogp.com: "For sure, the gap has become very big and it's very bad, but I wait. It is what it is and we have to try to improve our speed. To put the pressure to Marc is very difficult and with a better speed we can try to do that. We've worked a little bit on the chassis in the test in Barcelona.

"The feeling was good but we want to confirm in a different track like Assen. So it will be very important to understand our level and continue to improve our bike."