OMNISPORT

Cal Crutchlow slammed the race stewards after his Argentina Grand Prix was ruined by a ride through penalty following an alleged jump start.

Crutchlow qualified in eighth in Termas de Rio Hondo and was expected to challenge for a podium place, backing up his third place in the opening race last time out. The Briton made a fine start on his LCR Honda but his chances were hampered when he was deemed to have gained an advantage at the start.

Replays were far from conclusive and Crutchlow – who battled back to claim three points in 13th after matching the pace of race winner Marc Marquez – was angry at the decision.

Here is the video from Race Direction showing Crutchlow’s jump start at the #ArgentinaGP



The explanation of how he was penalised for this can be found under article 1.18 section 14 of the rule book (see the tweet below for full description). pic.twitter.com/1zWN2PG0pO — MotoGP™ 🇦🇷 (@MotoGP) March 31, 2019

"There wasn't a jump start," he told BT Sport after a post-race meeting with the stewards. "Freddie Spencer [chairman of the stewards panel] seems to think otherwise, he raced in the 1980s when they jumped the start all the time. I don't know what his problem is.

"I'm way behind the line, I didn't jump the start. They say that I'm rolling but on all of our images – and even their images – I'm not rolling, that's for sure."