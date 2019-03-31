OMNISPORT
Cal Crutchlow slammed the race stewards after his Argentina Grand Prix was ruined by a ride through penalty following an alleged jump start.
Crutchlow qualified in eighth in Termas de Rio Hondo and was expected to challenge for a podium place, backing up his third place in the opening race last time out. The Briton made a fine start on his LCR Honda but his chances were hampered when he was deemed to have gained an advantage at the start.
Replays were far from conclusive and Crutchlow – who battled back to claim three points in 13th after matching the pace of race winner Marc Marquez – was angry at the decision.
"There wasn't a jump start," he told BT Sport after a post-race meeting with the stewards. "Freddie Spencer [chairman of the stewards panel] seems to think otherwise, he raced in the 1980s when they jumped the start all the time. I don't know what his problem is.
"I'm way behind the line, I didn't jump the start. They say that I'm rolling but on all of our images – and even their images – I'm not rolling, that's for sure."