Marc Marquez has six MotoGP wins this season and has triumphed in the past two races from pole, but his record at this weekend's event is less impressive.

The Austrian Grand Prix has proven tricky for Marquez. He is yet to win at the Red Bull Ring and has been forced to settle for second-place in each of the past two years.

Ducati have fared well in Spielberg, although star rider Andrea Dovizioso has also been frustrated of late.

With the help of Opta we look at some of the best stats heading into the race.

3 - Three different Ducati riders have won the Austrian GP since its return to the championship after an 18-year absence (Andrea Ianonne in 2016, Dovizioso in 2017 and Jorge Lorenzo in 2018).

0 - The Red Bull Ring is the only circuit where Marquez has not won in the premier class.

1 - Dovizioso is the only rider to finish on the podium in each of the three races since the Austrian GP returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2016 (second in 2016, first in 2017, third in 2018).

110 - Ianonne's win in 2016 remains his only victory in the top category in 110 appearances.

8 - Eight of the 10 grands prix this season have been won by Spanish riders: Marquez (six), Alex Rins and Maverick Vinales.

9 - Dovizioso has failed to win any of his past nine races, his worst run since his first MotoGP victory for Ducati (Malaysia in 2016).

198 - Valentino Rossi is two top-three finishes away from becoming the first rider to record 200 podiums in the premier class.

10 - The Red Bull Ring has just 10 turns, the fewest of all circuits on this year's calendar.