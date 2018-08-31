MotoAmerica Renews With Road America



MotoAmerica Communications



MotoAmerica and Road America are pleased to announce that they have inked a new two-year deal that will see the MotoAmerica Series return to the popular racing venue in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.



AMA Superbikes have been racing on the four-mile road course in Wisconsin since Freddie Spencer won the first Superbike race there in 1980. The 2019 Dunlop Championship at Road America will be held on its traditional date of the first weekend in June, May 31-June 2.



“We are very happy to announce that MotoAmerica will be returning to Road America for the next two years,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey, who won the AMA Superbike race at Road America in 1986. “As a racer, Road America was always one of my favorite places to race and it is arguably our most popular venue with our fans, teams and riders. The track is top-notch, and the high speeds there always translate into close racing. You only need to look back at this year’s two Motul Superbike races to see proof of that: Cameron Beaubier beat Josh Herrin to the line by just .002 of a second in race one and .195 of a second in race two. And it’s the perfect venue for spectators, especially those who make a weekend out of it and camp on site at the track. Like our fans, we always look forward to the first weekend in June in Elkhart Lake.”



“Motorcycle racers have been coming to Road America since the early 80’s and they love this place,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s Senior Vice President. "The track is designed to make full use of the natural terrain, with elevation changes and undulating turns that allow for intense speeds that test a rider’s skill to the maximum. Combine that with our park-like atmosphere, open seating and great spectator locations and it all equates to MotoAmerica racing at its best. We are very pleased to continue this relationship with MotoAmerica and we look forward to many more incredible events at America's National Park of Speed."