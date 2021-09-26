UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski celebrated his victory over American Brian Ortega at the UFC 266 with traditional shoey on Saturday (25 September).

Volkanovski, who is on a 20 fight win streak, won a unanimous decision over Ortega in one of the greatest fights in the division's history.

The Australian marked his win by doing a "shoey" after the press conference in Las Vegas.

The "shoey" was made popular by Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who would celebrate his victories by drinking champagne from his boot.