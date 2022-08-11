How To Watch: Tuff N Uff #129 The Future Stars of MMA Live on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA will air LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel, from the University of Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center. Watch Tuff-N-Uff on Friday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, as The World's Premier Amateur Mixed Martial Arts promotion debuts yet another an explosive preliminary amateur undercard.



Tuff-N-Uff #129: The Future Stars of MMA on beIN SPORTS XTRA will feature the amateur main event Ryan Fathi vs. Abe Ayala, as well as bouts between Joey Walker vs. Nathan Holbrook, Devin Garcia vs. Miguel Suazo, and Jennifer Flores vs. Dylan Sprague, among others.



beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.



WHERE:

Watch Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA, LIVE on Friday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.



WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Friday, August 12 Tuff-N-Uff #129: The Future Stars of MMA 9:00 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

Find out how to watch beIN SPORTS XTRA here.

For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.