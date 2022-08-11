Español
How To Watch: Tuff N Uff #129 The Future Stars of MMA Live on beIN SPORTS XTRA

Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA will air LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel, from the University of Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center. Watch Tuff-N-Uff on Friday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, as The World's Premier Amateur Mixed Martial Arts promotion debuts yet another an explosive preliminary amateur undercard.
 
Tuff-N-Uff #129: The Future Stars of MMA on beIN SPORTS XTRA will feature the amateur main event Ryan Fathi vs. Abe Ayala, as well as bouts between Joey Walker vs. Nathan Holbrook, Devin Garcia vs. Miguel Suazo, and Jennifer Flores vs. Dylan Sprague, among others. 
 
beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com
 
WHERE:          

Watch Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA, LIVE on Friday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA.

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA

DATE

SHOW

AIR TIME (EST)

Friday, August 12  

 

Tuff-N-Uff #129: 

The Future Stars of MMA

 

9:00 PM LIVE

 

HOW TO WATCH:

Find out how to watch beIN SPORTS XTRA here.

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES

CHANNEL

TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE

STREAMING SERVICES

OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS

beIN SPORTS

 

YouTube TV

 

beIN SPORTS en Español

beIN SPORTS

Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others

SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz

 

beIN SPORTS en Español

 

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español

 

fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.

 

AVAILABLE IN CANADA

CHANNEL

TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE

STREAMING SERVICES

beIN SPORTS

Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.

fuboTV, Fanatiz

beIN SPORTS en Español

Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.

fuboTV

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

https://getbein.com/ca/

 

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español

 

fuboTV

 

For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

MMA Tuff N Uff
>