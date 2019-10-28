It’s the final stop on the road to Saturday Night SuperFight!

Promociones Dorado goes to war with CONTRA Unit in the main event. Following the savage attack on LA Park’s son last week, the destroyer is out for blood as he along with Promociones Dorado takes on CONTRA Unit in trios action.

The Hart Foundation clash with Dragon Lee and Extreme Tiger in a fast and thunderous tag team encounter.

Plus! A new H2tv featuring the Hart Foundation taking in the sights and sounds of Tijuana.

Do the Von Erich boys have the Dynasty’s number?

Salina de la Renta joins us from Sinaloa, Mexico as the Empresaria craves power, respect and more.

A shocking new addition to a SuperFight match is revealed in the control center.

What’s Low Ki’s reaction to Pillman’s poolside trash talking? The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn breaks his silence.

Join AJ Kirsch and Rich Bocchini bring us to Mexico for a night of Major League Wrestling just days out from MLW’s historic first Pay-Per-View, Saturday Night SuperFight!

Matches:

•Promociones Dorado vs. CONTRA Unit

•Hart Foundation vs. Dragon Lee and Extreme Tiger

•Torito and Toto vs. Terror Azteca and Proximo