MLW Fusion: Fatu Defends World Heavyweight Title Against Pillman February 11, 2020 15:40 5:09 min Brian Pillman Jr. takes his first shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, stepping into the ring to to challenge undefeated Jacob Fatu for his belt. Major League Wrestling MLW: Fusion -Latest Videos 2:03 min Magisterial: The Little Getafe That Could 5:09 min MLW Fusion: Fatu's World Heavyweight Title Defense 5:54 min Sports Burst - Neymar's Instant Regrets 1:12 min Klinsmann Quits Herth Berlin 0:56 min Hierro Hails "Extraordinary" Ramos 2:31 min Hope Solo on the USWNT's Olympic Chances 1:16 min Report: Barca Look to Replace Suarez With Suarez 1:07 min Report: Villarreal Reject Chukwueze Bid 1:46 min Aduriz Tired of Barca, Madrid Duopoly 0:30 min Emery Blasts Attitude of Arsenal 'Stars'