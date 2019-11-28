MLW Fusion: World Heavyweight Title Match

For the first time in over 30 years a Von Erich will challenge for a World Championship in the main event on this historic broadcast.



Replacing his brother, Marshall, who was injured under suspicious circumstances, Ross Von Erich looks to bring the World Heavyweight Championship back to the Von Erich ranch. Standing in his way is a 300 pound undefeated Samoan Smashing Machine in the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

TONIGHT at 6pm ET on MLW's YouTube channel! MLW Presents #FusionxThanksgiving!



Main Event: Replacing his injured brother Marshall, Ross Von Erich set to challenge @SAMOANWEREWOLF for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship!



Tune into MLW's YouTube channel TONIGHT at 6pm ET! pic.twitter.com/BjBad28D7j — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 28, 2019

With Marshall sidelined, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor steps in to get Ross' back and stop any interference by CONTRA as the violent war between the Von Erichs and Lawlor against CONTRA Unit reaches a critical stage.



Can the 3rd generation grappler dethrone Jacob Fatu?

Fighting royalty King Mo will make the move from MMA to MLW as he makes his debut against Ricky "El Sicario" Martinez. Will the former Strikeforce and RIZIN Champ show he's got what it takes to go major league? Will the street smarts and ruthless ways of Martinez be too much for King Mo?





In a Survivor Elimination Tag Team Match, Injustice's Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver wrestle Zenshi & Gringo Loco. Which team will move up in the tag team rankings? Tune in to find out as both teams strive to survive!



An update on the mysterious disappearance of Salina de la Renta. What has happened to the Puerto Rican powerbroker? MLW examines the mystery.

Live from Bucksnort, TN: Mance Warner has some choice words on Thanksgiving for his nemesis Jimmy Havoc.



Will Hammerstone finally reveal his "HYUUUGE gift"? What does The Dynasty do for Thanksgiving? Hint: members only, bro.

MATCHES: