Wayne Rooney may have already played his final home game as a DC United player.

The 33-year-old will miss DC's final game of the regular season after picking up a yellow card in Sunday's scoreless draw at New York Red Bulls.

Should they lose, Rooney's final competitive match at Audi Field will have been in a recent 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

About the only noteworthy thing to come out of #DCU’s 0-0 draw at #RBNY: Wayne Rooney picks up a yellow card, disqualifying him from #DCU’s last home match. Very possible Rooney has played his last home match in a DC kit. #MLS — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) September 29, 2019

That result, combined with Toronto's 2-2 draw in Chicago, means DC needs to defeat last-place FC Cincinnati on Sunday to guarantee a home match in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Following two seasons at the MLS club, Rooney is set to return to England in January to take up a player-coach role at Derby County.