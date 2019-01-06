Wayne Rooney was arrested on public intoxication and swearing charges in the United States last month.

The former England and Manchester United captain, who now plays for DC United in Major League Soccer, was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in Virginia on December 16.

Authorities said Rooney set off an airport door alarm but "did not breach security" and was held until sober.

Records from Loudoun General District Court indicated Rooney settled a $25 fine and a further $91 in costs on January 4, with an adjudicatory hearing waived.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said: "He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on December 16, 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

"He was later released on a personal recognizance bond."

Rooney's club responded to The Athletic's reporting with a short statement that said, in part, "We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally."

Rooney was handed a two-year driving ban in the United Kingdom in September 2017 after admitting a charge of drink-driving.

The 33-year-old joined DC United from Everton in June last year and enjoyed an impressive first season in the US capital, scoring 12 goals in 20 games.

In November, Rooney was granted a farewell international appearance in England's 3-0 friendly win over the USA. He is both the Three Lions and Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer.