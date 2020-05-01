Sports Burst PM: NYCFC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson May 1, 2020 18:20 8:35 min NYCFC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson joined Sports Burst PM to talk about his latest song and hopeful message for New York and the rest of the world. Soccer MLS NYCFC coronavirus -Latest Videos 8:35 min Sports Burst PM: NYCFC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson 12:31 min Did Ligue 1 Make The Right Season-Ending Choices? 4:32 min Transfer Wire: Mbappe's PSG Pledge 1:23 min Unanimous Vote From Serie A Clubs To Finish Season 22:44 min Setien "Messi And Barcelona Will Always Be United" 6:11 min Quick Fire Questions: Edinson Cavani 12:37 min Checking In With... Jesse Marsch 3:28 min Lyon 'Reserve Right to Appeal' Ligue 1 Standings 23:04 min LaLiga Nations: Argentina 2:00 min Happy 28th Birthday To Marc-André ter Stegen