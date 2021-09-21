David Beckham's son Romeo made his professional soccer debut for Fort Lauderdale in a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Torment on Sunday.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes on the right wing, just like his father did during his career for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and England.

Wearing the number 11 shirt, he featured alongside ex-Manchester United trainee Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville who manages Inter Miami which owns and runs Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami co-owner Beckham appointed his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville as head coach in January following a spell as England Women boss.

Miami are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, after a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.