Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has agreed to join to Inter Miami, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old is set to fill one of the MLS side's designated player slots, pending a medical exam, after a deal was struck with Juventus.

Blaise Matuidi to Inter Miami is a done deal. Total agreement reached today with Juventus. Medicals scheduled. Here we go 🤝⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

The French World Cup has won a league title in all of the past seven seasons, clinching four Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and then three Scudetti with Juventus.

Matuidi featured in 45 games across all competitions for Juve in 2019-20, scoring once.